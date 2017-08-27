Dr Agarwals Eye: Outcome of AGM

The 23rd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company was held today, 23rd August, 2017, at 19, Cathedral Road, Chennai-600086. The proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting is being enclosed for your reference.Please note that remote e-voting facility was provided to Members from 20th August, 2017 at 9.00 a.m to 22nd August, 2017 at 5.00 p.m and ballot papers were provided at the Meeting venue for casting votesThe meeting concluded with the announcement that the results of the voting through Remote e-voting and Physical Ballots at the AGM by the shareholders on the resolutions will be announced within 48 hours of the conclusion of the meeting in the format prescribed under Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015Source : BSE