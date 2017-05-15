App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DQ Entertainment International's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Kindly note that we propose to hold the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the audited financial results & other related matters for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

DQ Entertainment International's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Kindly note that we propose to hold the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the audited financial results & other related matters for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, as per Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from today i.e., 15.05.2017 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement of the audited results.

