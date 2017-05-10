Donear Industries to consider dividend

Donear Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the aforesaid purpose with effect from May 15, 2017 till 48 hours from the closure of Board meeting for all Directors / Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company.Source : BSE