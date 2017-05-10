App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donear Industries to consider dividend

Donear Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

Donear Industries to consider dividend
Donear Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the aforesaid purpose with effect from May 15, 2017 till 48 hours from the closure of Board meeting for all Directors / Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.