Sep 07, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dollex Industries' AGM on September 26, 2017
For the purpose of 23rdAnnual General Meeting, the Company has fixed Tuesday the 19th September 2017 as the Cut-off date (Record date) for determining the eligibility of members, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, who will be entitled to cast their votes during the e-voting period begins on Saturday the September 23, 2017 (9.00 a.m. IST)
For the purpose of 23rdAnnual General Meeting, the Company has fixed Tuesday the 19th September 2017 as the Cut-off date (Record date) for determining the eligibility of members, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, who will be entitled to cast their votes during the e-voting period begins on Saturday the September 23, 2017 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Monday the September 25, 2017 (5.00 p.m. IST).Source : BSE