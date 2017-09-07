Dollex Industries' AGM on September 26, 2017

For the purpose of 23rdAnnual General Meeting, the Company has fixed Tuesday the 19th September 2017 as the Cut-off date (Record date) for determining the eligibility of members, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, who will be entitled to cast their votes during the e-voting period begins on Saturday the September 23, 2017 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Monday the September 25, 2017 (5.00 p.m. IST).Source : BSE