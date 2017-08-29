Dolat Investmen: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 28th August, 2017, at Corporate office of the Company, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:1. Re-Appointed M/s. V. J. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 109823W) as statutory auditor of the Company for term of 5 year subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting;2. Fixed 36th Annual General meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017, at 11.00 a.m. at. Hotel Lotus Residency, Somnath Mandir Road, Somnath, Nani Daman, Daman & Diu 396210;3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual general meeting;Source : BSE