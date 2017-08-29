App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dolat Investmen: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on August 28, 2017, at Corporate office of the Company.

Dolat Investmen: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held on 28th August, 2017, at Corporate office of the Company, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

1. Re-Appointed M/s. V. J. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 109823W) as statutory auditor of the Company for term of 5 year subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting;
2. Fixed 36th Annual General meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017, at 11.00 a.m. at. Hotel Lotus Residency, Somnath Mandir Road, Somnath, Nani Daman, Daman & Diu 396210;
3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing Annual general meeting;
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.