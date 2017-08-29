Aug 28, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dolat Investmen's 36th AGM held on Friday, September 29, 2017
This is to inform you that the 36th Annual General meeting of the members of the Company shall be held on Friday, September 29, 2017, at 11.00 a.m.
This is to inform you that the 36th Annual General meeting of the members of the Company shall be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017, at 11.00 a.m. at. Hotel Lotus Residency, Somnath Mandir Road, Somnath, Nani Daman, Daman & Diu 396210;
Source : BSE
