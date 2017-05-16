App
May 16, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Divyashakti Granites' board meeting on May 27, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on 27th May, 2017 at 10.30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company, Divyashakti Complex, Building No.1, 3rd Floor, 7-1-58, Ameerpet, Hyderabad-500 016 inter-alia to take on record the Financial Results (Audited) for the Year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of final dividend to the shareholders in the Annual General meetingSource : BSE

