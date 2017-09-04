Sep 04, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Divyashakti Granites' AGM on September 25, 2017
We wish to inform you that the Twenty-Sixth (26th) Annual General Meeting of the Members of our Company will be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the Institution of Engineers, Khairatabad, Hyderabad - 500 004
