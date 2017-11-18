Divya Jyoti Industries' board meeting on September 25, 2017

This is to inform that as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 25th day of November, 2017 at 11.30 AM at the Administrative Office of the Company at 201-204 B.M. Towers Opposite Lotus Showroom, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Indore - 452001 (M.P.) to consider inter-alia unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE