App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Divya Jyoti Industries' board meeting on September 25, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11.30 AM at the Administrative Office of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform that as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 25th day of November, 2017 at 11.30 AM at the Administrative Office of the Company at 201-204 B.M. Towers Opposite Lotus Showroom, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Indore - 452001 (M.P.) to consider inter-alia unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.