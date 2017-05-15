App
May 15, 2017

Divis Laboratories' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th day of May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the financial year 2016-17.

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th day of May 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the financial year 2016-17. We further inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the company from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

