Jan 18, 2018 04:08 PM IST

Divis Laboratories to consider December quarter results on January 27, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th day of January 2018 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017.

 
 
We further inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for insiders of the company from January 20, 2018 to January 29, 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
