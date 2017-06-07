Dishman Pharma: Outcome of committee meeting

We hereby inform you that the Management Committee of Board of Directors of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., vide resolution passed in their meeting held on today i.e. on 6th June, 2017, have issued and allotted 16,13,94,272 equity shares of Rs.2/- each, as fully paid-up equity shares to the shareholders of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in the ratio of 1 share of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited for every 1 share held in Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members / List of Beneficial owners as on the Record Date i.e. on 31st May, 2017 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd., Carbogen Amcis (India) Limited and Dishman Care Limited duly approved by the Hon'ble High Court of Gujarat vide its order dated 16th December, 2016.Source : BSE