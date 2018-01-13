App
Jan 13, 2018 12:18 PM IST

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' board meeting on January 24, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE
