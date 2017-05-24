App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., May 24, 2017, has considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

Dish TV: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to applicable regulations, including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., May 24, 2017, has inter-alia: considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, on a standalone and consolidated basis; approved the allotment of 28,290 fully paid up equity shares of Re.1/- each to 1 (One) eligible Employee, pursuant to the ESOP – 2007 Scheme of the Company approved investment in and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to initiate the OTT business. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, have approved the grant of 40,000 stock options convertible into 40,000 fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each to 1 (One) eligible employee of the Company at an exercise price of Rs. 95.40/- per optionSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.