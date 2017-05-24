Dish TV: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to applicable regulations, including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., May 24, 2017, has inter-alia: considered and approved the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, on a standalone and consolidated basis; approved the allotment of 28,290 fully paid up equity shares of Re.1/- each to 1 (One) eligible Employee, pursuant to the ESOP – 2007 Scheme of the Company approved investment in and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to initiate the OTT business. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, have approved the grant of 40,000 stock options convertible into 40,000 fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each to 1 (One) eligible employee of the Company at an exercise price of Rs. 95.40/- per optionSource : BSE