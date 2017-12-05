App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV India - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., December 5, 2017, has inter-alia considered & approved the UFR of the Company for the second quarter and six months period ended on September 30, 2017 of the financial Year 2017-18.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., December 5, 2017, has inter-alia considered & approved the UFR of the Company for the second quarter and six months period ended on September 30, 2017 of the financial Year 2017-18, both on standalone and consolidated basis, prepared under Ind-AS, duly reviewed by M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Regulations, together with Limited Review report thereon;

The UFR in the format specified under Regulation 33 together with the Earning Release and Limited Review Report thereon are attached herewith.

Further, please note that a conference call to discuss the performance of the Company has been scheduled today post release of financials to the Stock Exchanges. Details of such call have been uploaded on the website of the Company.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.