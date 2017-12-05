Dish TV India - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI(LODR), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., December 5, 2017, has inter-alia considered & approved the UFR of the Company for the second quarter and six months period ended on September 30, 2017 of the financial Year 2017-18, both on standalone and consolidated basis, prepared under Ind-AS, duly reviewed by M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, pursuant to Regulation 33 of Regulations, together with Limited Review report thereon;The UFR in the format specified under Regulation 33 together with the Earning Release and Limited Review Report thereon are attached herewith.Further, please note that a conference call to discuss the performance of the Company has been scheduled today post release of financials to the Stock Exchanges. Details of such call have been uploaded on the website of the Company.Source : BSE