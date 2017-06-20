Jun 20, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Disa India's trading window will be closes from June 21, 2017
This is to inform you that as per Company's policy framed under SEBI(PIT) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window will be closed from June 21, 2017 up to 48 hours after the date on which the results for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 is announced.
