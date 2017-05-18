App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disa India to consider final dividend

Disa India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017 to consider the Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Disa India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017 to inter-alia consider the following:

1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

3. Recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.

4. Fixation of date of the Annual General Meeting.

5. Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

