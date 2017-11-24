Dion Global Solutions' board meeting postponed to November 27, 2017

Dion Global Solutions has informed that the Board Meeting schedule on November 27, 2017 has been postponed. The revised date of the Board Meeting will be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course of time. Further, also note that the trading window, which was closed in pursuance of the aforesaid Board Meeting, has been reopened with effect from Monday, November 27, 2017.
