App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dion Global Solutions' board meeting postponed to November 27, 2017

Dion Global Solutions has informed that the Board Meeting schedule on November 27, 2017 has been postponed. The revised date of the Board Meeting will be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course of time. Further, also note that the trading window, which was closed in pursuance of the aforesaid Board Meeting, has been reopened with effect from Monday, November 27, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Dion Global Solutions Ltd. has informed BSE that the Board Meeting schedule on November 27, 2017 has been postponed. The revised date of the Board Meeting will be intimated to the Stock Exchange in due course of time.

Further, also note that the trading window, which was closed in pursuance of the aforesaid Board Meeting, has been reopened with effect from Monday, November 27, 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.