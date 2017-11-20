App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dion Global Solutions' board meeting on November 27, 2017

Dion Global Solutions Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Dion Global Solutions Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.

Further, Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for the period from November 21, 2017 to November 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.