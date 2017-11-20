Dion Global Solutions' board meeting on November 27, 2017

Dion Global Solutions Ltd. has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.Further, Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for the period from November 21, 2017 to November 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE