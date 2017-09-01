Sep 01, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dion Global's AGM held on September 26, 2017
We wish to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Dion Global Solutions Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:30 A.M.
We wish to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Dion Global Solutions Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.Notice of the AGM is enclosed herewith for your reference.Source : BSE