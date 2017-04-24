App
Apr 24, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon declares lowest bidder by Airport Authority of India

We are pleased to inform you that the Airport Authority of India has declared Dilip Buildcon Limited, Bhopal as Lowest -1 (L-1) bidder for Construction of Parallel Taxi Track and associated civil & electrical works at Dabolim Airport, Goa. Further, as per Company's Code of Conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 24, 2017 to April 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

