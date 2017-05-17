May 17, 2017 11:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dilip Buildcon's board to consider 10% dividend
We are hereby pleased to inform you that the Company in its meeting of Board of Directors held on May 17, 2017 has recommended dividend of Re.1 (Rupee One) per share (i.e., 10%) on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE