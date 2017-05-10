App
May 10, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon's board meeting to ne held on May 17, 2017.

Dilip Buildcon has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2017.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

In connection with the above, as per Company's Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the promoters, directors, designated employees, their immediate relatives and connected persons shall be closed from May 10, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

