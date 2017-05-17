May 17, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dilip Buildcon's board recommends 10% dividend
Dilip Buildcon Ltd has informed BSE that the Company at its meeting of Board of Directors held on May 17, 2017, has recommended dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee One) per share (i.e., 10%) on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
