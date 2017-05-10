App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon's board meeting on held on May 17, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017.

Dilip Buildcon's board meeting on held on May 17, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road , Bhopal (M.P)- 462016 to consider inter alia the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the promoters, directors, designated employees, their immediate relatives and connected persons shall be closed from May 10, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

