Dilip Buildcon declares lowest bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 1,522 crore

DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new Hybrid Annuity Project valued at Rs. 1522.00 Cr. by National Highways Authority of India in the State of Odisha.We are pleased to inform you that Company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new Hybrid Annuity Project under NHDP Phase V in the State of Odisha.The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall remain closed from January 24, 2018 to January 27, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE