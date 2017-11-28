Diligent Industries - Outcome of board meeting

We hereby submit Standalone Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor which are taken on record by the Board of directors at their Meeting held on 28th November, 2017 as required under regulation 33(3)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of financial results drawn in the requisite format is attached herewith.This is further intimated that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company Commenced at 1:30 PM and ended at 2:30 PM.Source : BSE