Diligent Industries' board meeting on November 28, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th day of November, 2017, inter alia,1) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017 in compliance of Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.As per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading Regulations, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is further intimated that Trading Window would remain closed from 21/11/2017 to 30/11/2017, both days inclusive, for the following categories (including dependents)DirectorsDesignated EmployeesAuditorsSource : BSE