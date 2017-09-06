Sep 06, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Diligent Ind's AGM held on September 29, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of Diligent Industries Limited will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM at Registered Office of the Company.
Notice is hereby given that the 23rdAnnual General Meeting of the Members of
Diligent Industries Limited will be held on Friday the 29thday of September,
2017 at 4:00 PM at Registered Office of the Company at Dwarka Thirumala
Road, Denduluru Village and Mandal, West Godavari District - 534 432, A.P.Source : BSE
