you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIL's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting(s) of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend final equity dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. 'Trading Window"(period for trading in Company's securities) shall remain closed from Saturday, May 13, 2017 till the close of business hours on Thursday, June 1, 2017 (both days inclusive) inter alia, for approval of the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with audited financial results for the fourth quarter (which shall be balancing figure) and recommendation of final dividend, if any for the said financial year.Source : BSE

