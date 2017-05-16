DIL to consider final dividend

Dil Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting(s) of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend final equity dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Further, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, it is hereby notified that “Trading Window" (period for trading in Company’s securities) shall remain closed from May 13, 2017 till the close of business hours on June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) inter alia, for approval of the Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with audited financial results for the fourth quarter (which shall be balancing figure) and recommendation of final dividend, if any for the said financial year.During the closure of Trading Window, all Directors, Promoters, Insiders, Designated Persons including Auditors shall not, directly or indirectly trade or deal or enter into any transaction involving sale or purchase of the Company’s Equity Shares, either in their own name or in the name of their Immediate Relatives.Source : BSE