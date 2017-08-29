Digjam's board meeting on September 6, 2017

As required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the aforesaid Regulations.Closure of Trading Window: In accordance with the Company's Code under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for transacting in Company's shares will remain closed with effect from August 30, 2017 to September 8, 2017 (both days inclusive).Please display this notice alongwith the Notice being published in newspapers (attached herewith) on the website of the Exchange for information of all concerned.Source : BSE