you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digjam's board meeting on May 08, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017.

As required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the aforesaid Regulations. Closure of Trading Window In accordance with the Company's Code under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for transacting in Company's shares will remain closed with effect from May 1, 2017 to May 10, 2017 (both days inclusive). Please display this notice alongwith the Notice being published in newspapers (attached herewith) on the website of the Exchange for information of all concerned.Source : BSE

