you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIC India's director Prabir Kumar Dutt resigns

This is to inform you that Dr Prabir Kumar Dutt, Chairman has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of April 30, 2017.

DIC India's director Prabir Kumar Dutt resigns
This is to inform you that Dr Prabir Kumar Dutt, Chairman has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of April 30, 2017. Consequently, he also ceases to be a member of the Investors Grievance & Stakeholders Relationship Committee.Source : BSE

