Apr 13, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DIC India's board meeting on April 28, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended on March 31, 2017.
