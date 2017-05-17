Diana Tea: Outcome of board meeting

1)Approved the Appointment of Mr.Ramesh Kumar Jhunjhunwala as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2)Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Audit Report issued by Auditors, M/s Das & Prasad, Chartered Accountants, and Form A (for audit report on unmodified opinion) are enclosed herewith. 3)Approved the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 4)Recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs.0.25 per share i.e. 5% of the paid up Equity Share Capital of Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE