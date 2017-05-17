Diana Tea recommends 5% dividend

Diana Tea Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017 inter alia; has recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs.0.25 per share i.e. 5% of the paid up Equity Share Capital of Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE