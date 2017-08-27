Diana Tea's board meeting on September 1, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 1st September, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at its Registered Office at 3B, Lal Bazar Street, Kolkata-700001, inter alia for the following matter:To discuss, consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE