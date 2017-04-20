Apr 20, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Diamond Power: Outcome of board meeting Diamond Power has informed that meeting of board of directors held on April 20, 2017. Outcome of Board meeting held on 20.04.2017Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Indian Hotels allots debentures worth Rs 200 crore on private placement basis Apr 20, 2017 04:36 PM Business Trishakti Electronics & Industries' board meeting on May 31, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 04:34 PM Business Fortune Financial Services' board meeting on April 25, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 04:33 PM Business HDIL launches new project The Nest in Mumbai Apr 20, 2017 04:13 PM Business Esab India's board meeting on May 25, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 04:05 PM Business Lloyds Steels: Outcome of board meeting Apr 20, 2017 04:00 PM Business Diamond Power: Outcome of board meeting Apr 20, 2017 03:56 PM Business James Hotels' board meeting on May 30, 2017 Apr 20, 2017 03:54 PM Business Camlin Fine: Outcome of board meeting Apr 20, 2017 03:43 PM