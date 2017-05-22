May 22, 2017 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhunseri Tea's board meeting held on May 22, 2017
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017 has recommended dividend of 80% (Rs 8.00 per equity share of Rs.10 each) for the year 2016-17, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE