Dhunseri Petrochem: Updates on conversion of debentures in equity shares
Dhunseri Petrochem has informed that 16000 optionally convertible debentures of SGD 100 each in the company’s associate company Global Foods Pte has been converted into 16 lakh equity shares of SGD 1 each on June 23, 2017.
