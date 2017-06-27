App
Jun 27, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhunseri Petrochem: Updates on conversion of debentures in equity shares

Dhunseri Petrochem has informed that 16000 optionally convertible debentures of SGD 100 each in the company’s associate company Global Foods Pte has been converted into 16 lakh equity shares of SGD 1 each on June 23, 2017.

16,000 Optionally Convertible Debentures of SGD 100 each in the Company's associate Company 'Global Foods Pte. Ltd.' has been converted into 16,00,000 Equity Shares of SGD 1 (one) each.

