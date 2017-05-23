May 23, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhunseri Petrochem recommends dividend
Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia has recommended declaration of dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company at Rs. 2.00 per share.
