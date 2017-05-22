App
May 22, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhunseri Invest's board meeting held on May 29, 2017

This is inform you that the Board of Directors meeting of the Company shall be held on May 29, 2017.

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 10, 2017, wherein the Company have informed that Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17 shall be held on May 23, 2017.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd has now informed BSE that However, due to unavoidable circumstances the meetings have been re-scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017.

Accordingly the 83rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.

Further, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window will remain closed for directors and designated employees of the Company till May 31, 2017.Source : BSE

