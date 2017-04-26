Apr 25, 2017 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhruva Capital board meeting held on May 29, 2017
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Co. is going to meet on Monday 29th May, 2017.
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Co. is going to meet on Monday 29th May, 2017 for the approval of Audited Financial Results of our Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 alongwith the quarterly results for the last quarter of Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE