May 22, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DHP recommends dividend
DHP India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- (Two) per equity share (i.e. at 20 percent of Share Capital) for the year ended March 31, 2017.
