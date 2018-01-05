Dhoot Industrial Finance - Outcome of board meeting

The Members of the Company at their Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on December 22, 2017 has passed a Special Resolution to approve allotment of 2,84,000 Equity Shares and 6,14,000 Warrants convertible into equivalent number of Equity Shares.The Company has also received an in- principle approval for the issue of aforesaid securities from BSE Limited on January 02, 2018 prior to the allotment of securities.On receipt of 100% Issue price (i.e. Rs. 53/- per equity shares or warrants) i.e. Rs. 1,50,52,000/- from Mr. Rohit Rajgopal Dhoot and amount equivalent to 25% of the Issue price for Warrants i.e. Rs. 39,61,750/- from Mr. Rishikesh Rohit Dhoot and Rs. 41,73,750/- from Mr. Rohan Rohit Dhoot. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 05, 2018 has allotted the securities to the allottees as per attachment.Conclusion Time of Board Meeting: 11:00 A.MSource : BSE