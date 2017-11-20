Dhoot Industrial Finance's board meeting on November 23, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23rd November, 2017 at 03:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company at 1209, Raheja Centre, 214, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 to inter alia consider the following agenda:1. To consider and approve raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants on preferential basis subject to the approval of Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009.2. Any other proposal or items with the permission of the Chair.The Company is closing the trading window with immediate effect upto Saturday, November 25, 2017 (Both days Inclusive).Source : BSE