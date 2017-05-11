App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhoot Industrial Finance's board meeting on May 19, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Dhoot Industrial Finance's board meeting on May 19, 2017
We hereby intimate that: The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for Directors and Employees shall remain closed from Saturday, 13th May, 2017 to Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 (both days inclusive) due to the above, under the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Please take the same on record and acknowledge.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.