Dhoot Industrial Finance's board meeting on May 19, 2017

We hereby intimate that: The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for Directors and Employees shall remain closed from Saturday, 13th May, 2017 to Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 (both days inclusive) due to the above, under the Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Please take the same on record and acknowledge.Source : BSE