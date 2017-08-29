Dhenu Buildcon: Outcome of board meeting

It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited was duly held today i.e. August 28, 2017 at the registered office of the Company wherein the following matters were considered, approved and adopted:1. The Director's Report along with Annexures thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. The Notice of convening 109th Annual General Meeting of the Company which is to be held on 26th September, 2017.3. The date, time and venue of convening 109th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. The voting period and cut-off date (record date) for the purpose of e-voting at the 109th Annual General Meeting.5. The date of Book Closure for share transfer & register of Members.6. Appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhanraj Baid, Practicing Chartered Accountants as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the process of remote e-voting and Poll (Ballot forms) at the Meeting venue in a fair and transparent manner.Source : BSE