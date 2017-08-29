App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhenu Buildcon: Outcome of board meeting

It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited was duly held today i.e. August 28, 2017 at the registered office of the Company wherein the following matters were considered, approved and adopted:

1. The Director's Report along with Annexures thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
2. The Notice of convening 109th Ann

Dhenu Buildcon: Outcome of board meeting
It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited was duly held today i.e. August 28, 2017 at the registered office of the Company wherein the following matters were considered, approved and adopted:

1. The Director's Report along with Annexures thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
2. The Notice of convening 109th Annual General Meeting of the Company which is to be held on 26th September, 2017.
3. The date, time and venue of convening 109th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
4. The voting period and cut-off date (record date) for the purpose of e-voting at the 109th Annual General Meeting.
5. The date of Book Closure for share transfer & register of Members.
6. Appointment of Mr. Arvind Dhanraj Baid, Practicing Chartered Accountants as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the process of remote e-voting and Poll (Ballot forms) at the Meeting venue in a fair and transparent manner.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.