Dhenu Buildcon India's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as per IND-AS adopted by the Company for this financial year (2017-18) and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE