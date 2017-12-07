App
Dec 07, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhenu Buildcon India's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as per IND-AS adopted by the Company for this financial year (2017-18) and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

